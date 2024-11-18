The charges include 11 counts of aggravated indecent assault against people that had been employed by Jones.

Jones has strenuously denied prior allegations of indecent assault, which surfaced in the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper late last year.

“We will allege that the accused knew some of them personally. Some of them professionally,” state crime commander Michael Fitzgerald told reporters.

The youngest victim was 17 years old at the time of the alleged offending, Fitzgerald said.

“I wish to commend the victims and their bravery in coming forward.

“They are fully aware, as are the investigators, that the hard work is just beginning.”

Alan Jones has been charged with a string of alleged historical sex crimes. Photo / Getty Images

Whether as a sports coach, aspiring politician or radio heavyweight, Jones has spent decades in the public eye.

He rose to fame while coaching the Australian rugby side in the 1980s, leading the Wallabies to a rare “grand slam” over England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland.

His feats as a coach and administrator earned him a place in Australia’s Sports Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 1989.

‘Powerful, divisive’

But it was Jones' subsequent career as a radio talkback host that cemented his influence in Australian public life.

At the height of his powers, politicians from both sides would scramble to stay friendly with right-leaning Jones and his hit radio show.

“Over 36 years, Alan Jones became one of the most powerful, divisive and socially destructive voices the Australian media has ever produced,” academic Denis Muller wrote in 2021.

An Australian tribunal found that in 2005 Jones had incited hatred of Lebanese Australians, fuelling racially charged riots in Sydney.

Jones retired from his radio show in 2020.

Throughout his career, Jones made several unsuccessful tilts to win a seat in the Australian Parliament.