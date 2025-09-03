Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Speculation grows over Kim Jong-un’s daughter as potential successor

By Michelle Ye Hee Lee
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

When North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un stepped off the heavily armoured train that transported him to China's military parade, it was his daughter who followed him onto the red carpet. Photo / Screenshot from Getty Images video

When North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un stepped off the heavily armoured train that transported him to China's military parade, it was his daughter who followed him onto the red carpet. Photo / Screenshot from Getty Images video

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took his daughter to her first international event this week, taking her with him to China, and offering the clearest sign yet that he may be positioning her as successor to the Kim family dynasty, analysts say.

The girl, who is believed to be called

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save