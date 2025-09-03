Advertisement
China ‘unstoppable’, says Xi Jinping with Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin at side at military parade

By James Edgar
AFP·
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin walks with China's President Xi Jinping and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II. Photo / Alexander Kazakov, AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin flanked Xi Jinping at a massive parade in Beijing on Wednesday, capping a week of diplomatic grandstanding by the Chinese President and his allies against the West.

In unprecedented scenes, Xi shook both their hands and chatted with the pair

