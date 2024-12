South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Photo / Getty Images

South Korean opposition parties said today they had submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law.

“We’ve submitted an impeachment motion prepared urgently,” representatives for six opposition parties including the main Democratic Party said at a live press briefing, adding they would discuss when to put it to a vote, but it could come as soon as Friday.

More to come