South Korea’s impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol is leaving his conservative People Power Party, according to a post he made on Facebook today. Photo / Getty Images

South Korea’s impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol is leaving his conservative People Power Party, according to a post he made on Facebook today. Photo / Getty Images

Yoon Suk Yeol left his party ahead of snap elections after being impeached over martial law attempts.

The Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung leads polls with 51% support, followed by the PPP’s Kim Moon-soo at 29%.

Pro-Yoon rallies turned violent, leading to jail terms for four supporters.

South Korea’s impeached ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol today said he is leaving his conservative party before snap elections triggered by his ouster last month over a disastrous bid to impose martial law.

The country goes to the polls on June 3 to choose a successor to Yoon, whose removal from office has thrown the country and his People Power Party into turmoil.

The party has been under pressure to expel Yoon, who is standing trial on criminal charges of insurrection, as the main opposition Democratic Party’s candidate, Lee Jae-myung, widens his lead in polls.

“I am leaving the People Power Party today,” Yoon wrote on Facebook, asking people to support the official candidate of the People Power Party (PPP), Kim Moon-soo, who served as the ex-President’s labour minister.