By Pretoria Gordon of RNZ
The online gaming service PlayStation Network is suffering a global outage.
All services have been impacted since 2.21pm, according to the PlayStation Network status page, including account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Video and PlayStation Store.
The outage means people are not able to sign in or create an account for the PlayStation Network, launch games, apps or network features, get PlayStation Video content or buy products in the PlayStation Store.
PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and online platforms are affected.