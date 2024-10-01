Since 1.22pm, there have been nearly 6000 reports of PlayStation Network outages across New Zealand, according to DownDetector, a site that monitors internet outages.

One PlayStation user RNZ spoke to said all game and store pages loaded blank and his console appeared unable to connect to the server.

The PlayStation Network said it was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

‘Couldn’t have come at a worse time for PlayStation’

RNZ tech commentator Tim Batt said the PlayStation Network outage “couldn’t have come at a worse time for PlayStation”.

PlayStation has received backlash over the announcement of the new PlayStation 5 Pro, Batt said.

It is a digital-only console, with no disc drive, and costs more than $1350, he said.

“PlayStation have positioned themselves as totally dependent on their online services, and this shows how vulnerable that makes them.”