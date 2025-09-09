There have also been suggestions the boys were “set up” before they were attacked on the quiet Marble Drive about 8pm.
Victoria Police said that Homicide Squad detectives were “following up a number of avenues of inquiry and we continue to urge anyone with information about the incident and those involved to come forward”.
It was revealed 12-year-old Chol was waiting for his mother to pick him up when he was chased, attacked and killed by three armed assailants.
Dau died a few hundred metres away allegedly at the hands of other members of the gang.
A mother’s grief
Chol’s mum, Ayen Lual, spoke publicly for the first time on Monday night in comments published on a fundraiser set up for his funeral.
“Chol was an intelligent and warm-hearted child who could light up the room with his smile and loving nature,” she wrote.
“We remember him for how he cared for those around him, especially, his respect for the elders in his life.
“His sudden loss at just age 12 has left us numb with a hole that we know will never be filled because Chol was truly a special person with so much life ahead of him.”
‘One of the best’
The Collingwood All Stars Basketball Club shared a tribute to Dau on Monday night, saying the 15-year-old was “taken far too soon”.
“Thank you to everyone who came down to Collingwood to show their support tonight,” the club posted on Facebook.
“In some parts of our community, there is an ongoing pattern of behaviour and we’ve toughened the bail laws to deal with repeat, serious offending.
“It is absolutely clear that we need to do more and that is why I spent yesterday supporting communities that were grieving, but listening too about what they think needs to happen next in terms of the work and the action.”
Allan said the state’s machete ban, which came into effect last month, “is making an impact”.
Victoria Police Commissioner Mike Bush has also backed comments made by senior officer Inspector Graham Banks on Sunday that penalties for young offenders “aren’t in balance with what community expectations are, or mine”.
In an internal memo, Bush said those comments represented “what many of us think … about the penalties which are being handed down in our courts for our worst youth offenders”.
“There must be consequences for those who commit these crimes which drive fear in our community, be that a home invasion, an armed robbery or a carjacking.