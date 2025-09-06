Police descended on the two addresses around 8pm on Saturday (local time) and cordoned off the street.
They arrived on Marble Drive to find a 12-year-old male with critical injuries and started CPR, but the boy died at the scene, police confirmed.
A short time later, police responded to reports of another boy who was seriously injured nearby on Cobble St.
Treatment was given to the 15-year-old male, but he also died at the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the deaths are still being determined but are believed to be connected, police added.
