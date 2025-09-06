Two bodies, believed to be children, have been found at separate crime scenes in Melbourne’s west in a suspected youth gang related attack.

Two children dead after suspected youth gang attack in Melbourne

Victoria Police homicide detectives are on the scene at two addresses approximately 200m apart in Cobblebank, 33km from the CBD, where a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were killed in a suspected youth gang attack on Saturday night.

The youngest victim had been stabbed to death and was found at a house on Marble Drive.

The teen victim sustained “horrific mutilation injuries” and was found dead at a nearby address on Cobble St, the Herald Sun reports.

It is being treated as a “targeted attack, and the investigation remains ongoing”, a Victoria Police spokesperson said in a statement to news.com.au.