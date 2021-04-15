Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Shades of 2016: Republicans stay silent on Trump, hoping he fades away

8 minutes to read
Many Republicans have privately expressed hope that former President Donald J. Trump would cede his public stage after leaving office. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

Many Republicans have privately expressed hope that former President Donald J. Trump would cede his public stage after leaving office. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Maggie Haberman

Just like when Donald J. Trump was a candidate in 2016, rival Republicans are trying to avoid becoming the target of his attacks or directly confronting him, while hoping someone else will.

It was a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.