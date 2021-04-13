Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Republicans dance around 'complication' of a lingering Trump

9 minutes to read
Former US President Donald Trump continues to talk privately about running again in 2024. Photo / Doug Mills / New York Times

Former US President Donald Trump continues to talk privately about running again in 2024. Photo / Doug Mills / New York Times

New York Times
By: Shane Goldmacher, Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Martin

The first spring donor retreat after a defeat for a political party is typically a moment of reflection and renewal as officials chart a new direction forward.

But with former President Donald Trump determined to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.