BREAKING NEWS

Several people died on Tuesday in a school shooting in southeastern Austria, including the suspected attacker, Austrian broadcaster ORF quoted the interior ministry as saying.

“Currently, a police operation is underway... The reason for the deployment was that gunshots were heard in the building,” the police said on X, confirming the attack in Graz.

-Agence France-Presse