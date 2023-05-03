Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Teenage boy opens fire in school in Belgrade, Serbia

Police block streets around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo / AP

A teenage boy opened fire early Wednesday, local time, in a school in central Belgrade, causing injuries, Serbian police said.

Police received a call about the shooting in the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school around 8.40am, they said in a statement.

The suspect, a seventh grade student, was arrested, police said. The statement added that the boy apparently fired several shots from his father’s gun at other students and the school guard.

Serbian media have reported that the guard was killed in the shooting. Police gave no other details.

The Vladislav Ribnikar school is located in the centre of Belgrade. Primary schools in Serbia have eight grades.

Police block the street around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo / AP
