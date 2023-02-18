‘Seeking life partner’: Lonely widow goose searches for love

Alone and heartbroken, Blossom began to seek comfort in her own reflection. Photo / Facebook

Alone and heartbroken, Blossom began to seek comfort in her own reflection. Photo / Facebook

Love is in the air at – of all places – Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa, as a grieving goose named Blossom may have finally found new love after losing her longtime mate.

Blossom and Bud, a bonded pair of domestic geese, had been invited to live on the cemetery grounds a few years ago and had become a beloved presence among visitors.

But, the happy couple’s love story took a tragic turn last August when Bud died, leaving Blossom alone and heartbroken.

Since then, the cemetery staff have been doing their best to keep Blossom company, but nothing seemed to fill the void left by Bud’s absence.

As the mating season approached, Blossom’s loneliness became more apparent as she began searching for her lost love throughout the cemetery, only to find her own reflection in the process.

Promising signs between Blossom and Frankie. Photo / Facebook

Seeing her yearning for companionship, the cemetery staff decided to help Blossom find a new partner.

Dorie Tammen, the general manager of Riverside Cemetery, published a personal ad of sorts in hopes of finding Blossom an eligible suitor. Luckily, a local family had a male goose named Frankie, who had also lost his mate and was in need of companionship.

Blossom and the late Bud, who was killed by a wild animal in August 2022. Photo / Facebook

“Lonely, widowed domestic goose seeks life partner for companionship and occasional shenanigans,” it read.

Not long after posting the ad, Tammen was contacted by the family, who was more than happy to rehome Frankie to Riverside Cemetery. And as fate would have it, Blossom and Frankie were set to meet on Valentine’s Day.

“I’m sure they’ll hit it off,” said Tammen. “It’s in their nature to be drawn to one another.”

The latest update from the cemetery staff is that Blossom and Frankie seem to be getting along quite well.

“Blossom has gone in the water for a swim. Frankie’s not havin’ it, but he’s sticking right by her,” the cemetery’s Facebook page reported on Friday morning.

Blossom has become somewhat of an online celebrity, with many visitors stopping by to say hello and offer her snacks.



