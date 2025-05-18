Chris Brown was remanded in custody until June 13 over a 2023 assault in London. Photo / Getty Images

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

18 May, 2025 12:23 AM 2 mins to read

Chris Brown was remanded in custody until June 13 over a 2023 assault in London. Photo / Getty Images

UK police charged Chris Brown and Omololu Akinlolu with causing grievous bodily harm from a 2023 incident.

Brown was remanded in custody until June 13, affecting his upcoming tour dates in Europe.

The singer, known for mid-2000s hits, has a history of legal issues, including a 2009 criminal conviction.

After American R&B singer Chris Brown was charged with assault earlier this week, London’s Metropolitan Police have charged a second man in connection with the 2023 incident.

Omololu Akinlolu, 38, a United States national, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court in northwestern England.

Brown, the Grammy winning 36-year-old former boyfriend of superstar Rihanna, was on Friday remanded in custody until June 13 by a court in Manchester.

He faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm over the same assault that allegedly took place at a venue in Hanover Square in London on February 19, 2023, police said.