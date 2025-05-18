Advertisement
Second man charged in UK assault case involving US singer Chris Brown

AFP
2 mins to read

Chris Brown was remanded in custody until June 13 over a 2023 assault in London. Photo / Getty Images

  • UK police charged Chris Brown and Omololu Akinlolu with causing grievous bodily harm from a 2023 incident.
  • Brown was remanded in custody until June 13, affecting his upcoming tour dates in Europe.
  • The singer, known for mid-2000s hits, has a history of legal issues, including a 2009 criminal conviction.

After American R&B singer Chris Brown was charged with assault earlier this week, London’s Metropolitan Police have charged a second man in connection with the 2023 incident.

Omololu Akinlolu, 38, a United States national, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court in northwestern England.

Brown, the Grammy winning 36-year-old former boyfriend of superstar Rihanna, was on Friday remanded in custody until June 13 by a court in Manchester.

He faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm over the same assault that allegedly took place at a venue in Hanover Square in London on February 19, 2023, police said.

The judge’s decision to reject Brown’s bail request has thrown into doubt the start of his next tour, with shows already sold-out in the Netherlands on June 8 and Germany on June 11.

The singer is known for mid-2000s hits such as Kiss, Kiss, as well as a litany of legal troubles including a criminal conviction for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Brown was detained after reportedly flying into Manchester Airport by private jet on Wednesday afternoon.

Police detained him at a five-star hotel in the city, according to media reports.

-Agence France-Presse

