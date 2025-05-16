Chris Brown was remanded in custody until June 13 over a 2023 assault charge. Photo / Getty Images

Brown is due to play in Germany that day, and has a series of shows planned in the UK and Europe during June and July, before heading to the United States.

Wearing a black T-shirt, Brown spoke to confirm his name, age and the address of the hotel where he was staying.

The singer is known for mid-2000s hits such as Kiss, Kiss, as well as a litany of legal troubles including a felony conviction for assaulting Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time, in 2009.

He has also faced criminal accusations including sexual assault and domestic violence.

Brown was charged with “grievous bodily harm with intent” in relation to “an assault” that allegedly took place at a venue in Hanover Square in London on February 19, 2023, police said.

Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls told the court the alleged victim was at the bar in the Tape nightclub in central London when he was struck several times with a bottle in an “unprovoked” attack.

“The defendant then pursued him to a separate area of the nightclub where the victim was punched and kicked repeatedly by him and another,” she added.

Brown was touring the UK at the time of the alleged assault.

He reportedly flew in to Manchester airport by private jet on Wednesday afternoon.

Police detained him at the five-star Lowry Hotel in Manchester, according to media reports.

Brown rose from a local church choir in Virginia to sudden fame with his rich R’n’B voice and later rap, but his reputation has been tarnished by allegations of domestic violence and other abuse.

He was convicted of having beaten Rihanna before the 2009 Grammy Awards, forcing the pop star to miss the annual gala.

In 2012, Brown was involved in an altercation at a New York nightclub with members of hip-hop star Drake’s entourage, during which French basketball star Tony Parker suffered an eye injury after being hit by a thrown glass bottle.

Two years later, Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting a fan in Washington.

Brown was also arrested in 2016 after a woman alleged he pointed a gun at her.

- Agence France-Presse