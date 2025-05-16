- Chris Brown was remanded in custody until June 13, charged with assault over a 2023 incident.
- The alleged assault occurred at a London nightclub, involving “grievous bodily harm with intent.”
- Brown’s upcoming European tour dates are in doubt due to the court proceedings.
American R&B singer Chris Brown, former boyfriend of superstar Rihanna, was Friday remanded in custody until June 13 by a UK court, charged with assault over a 2023 incident.
The judge’s decision to reject his bail request throws into doubt the start of Brown’s next tour, with shows already sold-out in the Netherlands on June 8 and Germany on June 11.
Brown, a two-time Grammy winner who has sold tens of millions of records worldwide, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday (local time) at a Manchester hotel and charged over the alleged assault at a London nightclub in 2023, police said.
The 36-year-old appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court yesterday, where District Judge Joanne Hirst remanded him in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing at London’s Southwark Crown Court on June 13.