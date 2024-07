It said Live Nation “shamelessly profits [from] and promotes” Brown’s 11:11 tour and “brought Brown to Texas for financial gain”.

Tony Buzbee, attorney for the claimants, said: “This is Texas. The people here don’t care how important or famous you think you are, you have an obligation to follow the laws and conduct yourself in an appropriate way.

Live Nation, the promoter of Brown’s 11:11 tour, is also being sued over the alleged attack. Photo / Getty Images

“Unprovoked violence can’t and won’t be tolerated. We intend to seek all damages that the law allows against Brown and his cohorts, to include punitive damages.”

The complaint says: “The violence included Brown and his entourage surrounding the Plaintiffs, throwing chairs at them, and repeatedly kicking, stomping, and beating them.

“The unprovoked violence included multiple strikes to the Plaintiffs’ heads and chests, and ultimately involved stomping them while they were down. The brutal, violent assault participated in and directed by Brown, severely injured all Plaintiffs.”

It added the four men were invited into the VIP area of Brown’s concert, where they were allegedly waiting for the singer for 30 minutes.

When they got tired of waiting, alleged victim Charles Bush says he made his way to the exit where he congratulated Brown on his set – allegedly leading to one of Brown’s entourage shouting: “Man, you don’t remember you two were beefing?”

The plaintiffs then claim they were followed into a hallway by “seven to 10″ of Brown’s crew as they tried to leave, and they were attacked.

Chris Brown performs onstage during the 11:11 tour at the Toyota Centre on July 16 in Houston, Texas. Photo / Getty Images

The plaintiffs are asking the court for compensatory and punitive damages “in excess (of) US$50 million” as well as damages including “pecuniary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses”.

Their complaint also cites Brown’s run-ins with the law, including his 2009 assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna, 36, which resulted in him accepting a plea deal of community labour, five years’ probation and domestic violence counselling.

He has also faced a string of other alleged physical and sexual assault accusations over the years, most recently in 2023.