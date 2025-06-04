The woman was then led away before the jury came into the room.
YouTuber banned from court
The conduct of some in the court has become increasingly concerning for Judge Arun Subramanian.
On June 2, federal prosecutors told the judge that one of the many YouTubers, who rush out of the courthouse during each break to report live on events inside, used the real name of a witness who the court demanded should remain anonymous.
“Mia” gave evidence for three days until Monday this week. She was a former assistant to Combs and testified that the star had raped and assaulted her.
She was only referred to as “Mia” in court and court sketches didn’t show her face.
That YouTuber has now been banned from the case for allegedly using her real name on his transmission.
Also on Tuesday, a security guard at the Los Angeles InterContinental Hotel took the stand. It was at this hotel, in March 2016, that Combs was caught on CCTV violently assaulting his then girlfriend Cassie Ventura in the corridor.
Eddy Garcia, who had been given immunity from prosecution because of his testimony, said senior Combs’ staff member Kristina Khorram called hotel security shortly after the assault to see if there was “any possible way to get a copy of the video”.
“Off the record, it’s bad,” Garcia said he told her.
Garcia told the court he told both Khorram, and later Combs, that only hotel management could release the CCTV.