Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Diddy trial: Second former assistant takes stand, recounts acts of violence

By Andréa Bambino
AFP·
3 mins to read

The sex trafficking trial of hip-hop tycoon Sean Combs is under way. Better known as Diddy, Combs faces some heavy charges. What is being alleged exactly and Diddy do it?

A second former assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs has testified in the music mogul’s federal trial, alleging he committed acts of violence against her and others, including sexual assault.

Appearing under the pseudonym Mia to protect her identity, the assistant addressed jurors on the stand in the federal trial of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World