A second former assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs has testified in the music mogul’s federal trial, alleging he committed acts of violence against her and others, including sexual assault.
Appearing under the pseudonym Mia to protect her identity, the assistant addressed jurors on the stand in the federal trial ofthe once-famed rapper, producer and entrepreneur who faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges that could put him in prison for life.
Combs’ case revolves around his relationship with his former girlfriend, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who earlier in the trial detailed years of alleged abuse and coercive, drug-fuelled sex marathons known as “freak-offs”.
Mia said she was close to the “Diddy-Cassie” couple and recalled several episodes of violence.
She sounded breathless at times as she told the court about seeing Ventura with “busted lips”, “bruises” and “a black eye”.