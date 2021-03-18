Website of the Year

World

Scientists grow mouse embryos in a mechanical womb

6 minutes to read

Viable embryos spinning in vials in a mechanical womb. Photo / A. Aguilera-Castrejon et al., Nature 2021 via The New York Times

New York Times
By: Gina Kolata

Biologists have long held that a foetus needs a living uterus to develop. Maybe not anymore.

The mouse embryos looked perfectly normal. All their organs were developing as expected, along with their limbs and circulatory

