World

Scientists get a close-up look beneath a troubling ice shelf in Antarctica

New York Times
By Henry Fountain
5 mins to read
Members of the British Antarctic Survey team boring a hole in the Thwaites ice shelf for deploying instruments under the ice. Photo / Icefin/ITGC/Schmidt via The New York Times

A robot lowered through the ice reveals how the Thwaites shelf is melting, which will help forecast its effect on global sea level.

Deploying an underwater robot beneath a rapidly melting ice shelf in Antarctica,

