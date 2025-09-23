Advertisement
Schools shut, flights axed as Typhoon Ragasa nears Hong Kong, south China

Holmes Chan, Tommy Wang, and Peter Catterall
AFP·
4 mins to read

Onlookers gather whilst waves crash as Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches the Heng Fa Chuen residential district in Hong Kong. Photo / Leung Man Hei, AFP

Hong Kong and parts of southern China are on high alert as Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches with powerful winds and lashing rain, forcing Chinese authorities to shut down schools and businesses in at least 10 cities.

Ragasa had already toppled trees, torn the roofs off buildings and killed at least

