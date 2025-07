Seven children died and 26 were injured after a school building collapsed in Rajasthan, India. Photo / @thepagetody via X

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

School roof collapse in India kills seven children, injures 26 in Rajasthan

Seven children died and 26 were injured after a school building collapsed in Rajasthan, India. Photo / @thepagetody via X

Part of the roof and walls of a government-run school collapsed in western India, killing at least seven children and injuring 26 others, police said.

The structure collapsed when students were attending their classes early on Friday (local time) in Rajasthan state’s Jhalawar district, around 322km south of the state capital Jaipur.

Around 60 students, teachers and staff members were in the single-storey building when the accident happened, police said.

“Seven children have lost their lives so far and 26 others are injured,” Nand Kishore, a local police officer, told AFP.

Villagers rushed to the site and rescued many injured children who were taken to medical facilities.