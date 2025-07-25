Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

School roof collapse in India kills seven children, injures 26 in Rajasthan

AFP
3 mins to read

Seven children died and 26 were injured after a school building collapsed in Rajasthan, India. Photo / @thepagetody via X

Seven children died and 26 were injured after a school building collapsed in Rajasthan, India. Photo / @thepagetody via X

Part of the roof and walls of a government-run school collapsed in western India, killing at least seven children and injuring 26 others, police said.

The structure collapsed when students were attending their classes early on Friday (local time) in Rajasthan state’s Jhalawar district, around 322km south of the state

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save