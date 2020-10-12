'Satan in the flesh': Friend murders pregnant mum, tears baby from womb

Reagan and her unborn daughter were killed in the attack. Photo / Facebook

A heavily pregnant woman in the US was killed and had her baby ripped from her womb by someone she "considered a friend", friends have revealed.

21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock, from New Boston in Texas, who was seven and a half months pregnant, was found dead at her home on Friday morning.

A woman was later taken into custody by police across the state border in Oklahoma.

Local news stations are reporting that the accused took the baby, who Hancock had already named Braxlynn, to a local hospital, where she later died.

Reagan Hancock, her husband Homer, and their daughter. Photo / Paypal

A PayPal account set up for her grieving family revealed that the alleged attacker was a friend of Hancock and called for donations to support her husband Homer and the couple's daughter.

"Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby were selfishly killed by someone Reagan considered a friend. We are trying to raise money for Homer and their daughter," the appeal

stated.

On a Facebook page set up by her family, Reagan's mother revealed that she had been the one to find her daughter.

"I don't have it in me right now to make a long post," she wrote.

"But mainly I am begging for prayers without ceasing for our family. Our beautiful daughter Reagan Hancock and her precious unborn baby girl Braxlynn were murdered yesterday by Satan in the flesh.

"I found her and Marcus and Chris were on scene right after me. Our family, friends, & community are rocked to the core! Our Reagan was one of the most precious people you would ever meet."

Her mother described Reagan's killer as "Satan in the flesh". Photo / Facebook

Reagan Hancock excitedly shared her scans on social media. Photo / Facebook

Hancock excitedly shared scans of Braxlynn in August, writing: "We are having another sweet babygirl come November the 10th (give or take). She already acts like her daddy & big sister. We cannot wait for our Braxlynn Sage to be here. Daddy is definitely out numbered."

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. No further information was immediately available.

The Texas Rangers will investigate because the alleged killer took the baby out of state.