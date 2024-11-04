Yusuf Cinar, a 22-year-old Turkish citizen, shared a jihadist Snapchat account with him that later published images of Paty’s killing.
Ismail Gamaev, a 22-year-old Russian of Chechen origin with refugee status, and Louqmane Ingar, also 22, exchanged jihadist content on a Snapchat group with Anzorov. The first posted an image of Paty’s head with smiley faces after the killing.
The only woman on trial is 36-year-old Priscilla Mangel, a Muslim convert who conversed with Paty’s killer on X, describing the teacher’s class as “an example of the war waged by (France’s) Republican institutions against Muslims”.
Thibault de Montbrial and Pauline Ragot, lawyers for Mickaelle Paty, one of the sisters of the murdered teacher, said his killing had highlighted the “depth of Islamist infiltration in France”.
The trial should “allow our society to become aware of a mortal peril”, they said.
Six former secondary school pupils were sentenced in December last year to terms ranging from 14 months suspended to six months in prison, following a closed-door trial before the juvenile court. Those sentenced to prison, however, will not serve jail time.