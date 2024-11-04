Six defendants, three of who are under judicial supervision, are being tried for participation in a criminal terrorist act, which is punishable by 30 years in jail.

They will not be cross-examined on their alleged involvement in the killing until November 20.

They include Brahim Chnina, a 52-year-old Moroccan.

He is the father of a schoolgirl, then aged 13, who falsely claimed Paty had asked Muslim students to leave his classroom before showing caricatures of Prophet Mohammed.

She was not in the classroom at the time.

Seven men and a woman are on trial for contributing to the hate campaign that led to Samuel Paty's murder. Photo / AFP

‘Provoking hatred’

Also on trial is Abdelhakim Sefrioui, a 65-year-old Franco-Moroccan Islamist activist.

He and Chnina spread the teenager’s lies on social networks with the aim, according to the prosecution, of “designating a target”, “provoking a feeling of hatred” and “thus preparing several crimes”.

Both men have been in pre-trial detention for the past four years.

Between October 9-13, Chnina spoke to Anzorov nine times by telephone after he published videos criticising Paty, the investigation showed.

Sefrioui posted a video criticising what he considered to be Islamophobia in France and describing Paty as a “teaching thug”, but told investigators he was seeking only “administrative sanctions”.

Two young friends of the attacker are facing even graver charges of “complicity in terrorist murder”, a crime punishable by life imprisonment.

Naim Boudaoud, 22, and Azim Epsirkhanov, 23, a Russian of Chechen origin, are accused of having accompanied Anzorov to a knife shop in the northern city of Rouen the day before the attack.

“Nearly three years of investigation have never managed to establish that Naim Boudaoud had any knowledge of the attacker’s criminal plans,” his lawyers, Adel Fares and Hiba Rizkallah, said.

Boudaoud is accused of accompanying Anzorov to buy two replica guns and steel pellets on the day of the attack.

Epsirkhanov admitted he had received €800 from Anzorov to find him a real gun, but had not succeeded.

Tributes for slain history teacher Samuel Paty at the school where he taught. Photo / AFP

‘Mortal peril’

Paty had used the Charlie Hebdo magazine as part of an ethics class to discuss free-speech laws in France, where blasphemy is legal and cartoons mocking religious figures have a long history.

His killing took place weeks after Charlie Hebdo republished the Prophet Mohammed cartoons.

After the magazine used the images in 2015, Islamist gunmen stormed its offices, killing 12 people.

Four other defendants interacted with Anzorov online.

Yusuf Cinar, a 22-year-old Turkish citizen, shared a jihadist Snapchat account with him that later published images of Paty’s killing.

Ismail Gamaev, a 22-year-old Russian of Chechen origin with refugee status, and Louqmane Ingar, also 22, exchanged jihadist content on a Snapchat group with Anzorov. The first posted an image of Paty’s head with smiley faces after the killing.

The only woman on trial is 36-year-old Priscilla Mangel, a Muslim convert who conversed with Paty’s killer on X, describing the teacher’s class as “an example of the war waged by (France’s) Republican institutions against Muslims”.

Thibault de Montbrial and Pauline Ragot, lawyers for Mickaelle Paty, one of the sisters of the murdered teacher, said his killing had highlighted the “depth of Islamist infiltration in France”.

The trial should “allow our society to become aware of a mortal peril”, they said.

Six former secondary school pupils were sentenced in December last year to terms ranging from 14 months suspended to six months in prison, following a closed-door trial before the juvenile court. Those sentenced to prison, however, will not serve jail time.

Chnina’s daughter was sentenced to 18 months of probation after being convicted of slander.

The girl, still a minor, is to speak in court on November 26.