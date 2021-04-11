Samoa election: Accounting error has top parties tied again

The HRPP Leader and caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi says election laws have been violated. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

Samoa's two main political parties are again head to head in the general election after an accounting glitch was discovered by the Electoral Commission.

The error had independent Tautua Party candidate Tamaleta Taimang Jensen at the top of the Vaimauga No 2.

The Commission listed the new provisional results on Saturday night which led to incumbent HRPP MP Lenatai Victor declared the winner. He received 957 votes to Tamaleta's 793.

The change means the Human Rights Protection Party, HRPP, and the Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi, Fast, are again tied on 25 seats, with independent candidate Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio holding one seat as the potential kingmaker.

The HRPP Leader and caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said on TV1 Samoa on Saturday night that they plan to take legal action against Fast, alleging that it had blatantly violated election laws.

Preliminary results from. VAIMAUGA 2. pic.twitter.com/Au9zVJrttC — Samoa Electoral Commission (@ElectionSamoa) April 10, 2021

Final results not decided

"The final results of the 2021 general election have not been decided," according to the Electoral Commission.

It warned, on social media, that any comments by media or others about the election are purely speculative.

Official counting begins on Monday.