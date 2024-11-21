A grab taken from handout footage released in March shows the test firing of an ICBM belonging to Russia's nuclear deterrence forces. Photo / Russian Defence Ministry via AFP

A Russian strike on Ukraine which was initially thought to be an ICBM was actually an “experimental” medium-range ballistic missile, a US official said, playing down the significance of the attack.

“Russia may be seeking to use this capability to try to intimidate Ukraine and its supporters ... but it will not be a game changer in this conflict,” the US official said.

Ukraine accused Russia of having launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as part of a barrage on the central city of Dnipro.

The US official said the missile used in the strike was not an ICBM but an “experimental medium-range ballistic missile” and Russia “likely possesses only a handful of these experimental missiles”.