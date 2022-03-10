President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the House of Commons of the UK, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

The man we so often see posting videos on social media appealing for peace and unity has been the target of dozens of assassination attempts over the last two weeks.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously acknowledged he is the "number one target" of Vladimir Putin and has survived dozens of failed attempts of murdering him since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Last week, it was reported that Zelenskyy had been the target of three assassination attempts.

Now, the President's aide, Mikhail Podolyak, said the real number of attempts to kill him have been much higher.

"Our foreign partners are talking about two or three attempts – I believe that there were more than a dozen such attempts," he told Pravda.com.ua.

According to Podolyak, the Ukrainian government has "operation information" about attempts by Russians to kill the president.

He also said that hit squads are "still being eliminated".

Multiple sources say the Wagner Group mercenaries have been in Ukraine since January and are tracking Zelenskyy and his colleagues via their cell phones.

Zelenskyy is said to not be fazed by the assassination attempts and remains defiant and determined to keep fighting for Ukraine.

The President has refused to leave Kyiv even when offered help to get out by the US, in the early days of the war.

"I need ammunition, not a ride," he told US President Joe Biden at the time.