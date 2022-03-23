Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Russia-Ukraine war: Undercover journalist exposes Russia's notorious 'troll factory' which floods social media with pro-Kremlin comments

3 minutes to read
Commentators, spammers, content analysts and web designers were all asked to apply for vacancies, for a pro-Kremlin organisation. Photo / AP

Commentators, spammers, content analysts and web designers were all asked to apply for vacancies, for a pro-Kremlin organisation. Photo / AP

Daily Telegraph UK
By Nataliya Vasilyeva

An undercover journalist has exposed the inner workings of Russia's notorious "troll factory" which aims to boost support for Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine by flooding social media with pro-Kremlin comments.

Fontanka, the Russian media

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.