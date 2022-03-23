Voyager 2021 media awards
The secret life of Alina Kabaeva – the star gymnast who became Putin's 'Eva Braun'

Daily Telegraph UK
By Rosa Silverman

Beautiful, talented and with an Olympic gold medal to her name, Alina Kabaeva was once regarded as the most eligible woman in Moscow. Today, though, she has a rather less desirable epithet, "Russia's Eva Braun".

