An employee of Russian state television has interrupted her own channel’s live broadcast in an extremely brave act. Video / Russia 1

The Russian journalist who bravely stormed onto a live TV news broadcast in protest against the war in Ukraine has been fined after going missing for nearly 24 hours.

However, it's possible she will face further – and harsher – charges.

Marina Ovsyannikova, a mother of two who is an editor at state-controlled flagship station Channel 1 was seen leaving a Moscow court after being served the fine on Tuesday evening.

She told reporters she had been held without access to lawyers or her family for 14 hours.

Ovsyannikova disappeared after she ran onto the set during a live bulletin earlier this week holding a sign in support of Ukraine that read "no war" and shouted slogans against Russia.

The news presenter was speaking about the collaboration between Belarus and Russia when Ovsyannikova suddenly appeared on screen. The news program, Vremya, is Russia's top rating main nightly news show.

"Stop the war, don't believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here," the sign read.

Ovsyannikova's attempts were only visible for mere seconds as the broadcast cut to a prerecorded news report, but she has since been hailed across the world, including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Kremlin described the act as "hooliganism", with spokesman Dmitry Peskov warning: "The channel and those who are supposed to will get to the bottom of this.

"As far as this woman is concerned, this is hooliganism," he said.

Ovsyannikova was reportedly detained at Ostankino police station, "but according to the officers on duty, she was not there".

Presenter fined for TV protest

After going missing for 24 hours, Ovsyannikova reappeared in a Moscow court in a photograph with lawyer Anton Gashinsky.

Marina Ovsyannikova, who staged an anti-war protest during live TV news prog last night, is appearing in court in Moscow now, charged with “organising an unauthorised public event” (protest). Possible punishments: fine < 30,000 roubles (£200)/community service/up to 10 days jail pic.twitter.com/gOt6tno4no — Will Vernon (@BBCWillVernon) March 15, 2022

Russia's state-run Tass news agency had confirmed "the Russian Investigative Committee has launched a preliminary inquiry on Ovsyannikova" and that "the woman is currently in custody".

"A preliminary inquiry is being conducted regarding Ovsyannikova to determine whether her actions constitute a crime under Article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code ('Public dissemination of deliberately false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation')," the source said.

It means state investigators are looking into whether she should face a new law imposed by Putin where Russians who describe military efforts in Ukraine as a war or spread what the Kremlin calls "fake" information can face up to 15 years in prison.

The Investigative Committee of Russia is the main federal investigating authority in the country and answerable to Vladimir Putin.

According to the BBC Ovsyannikova pleased not guilty to the charge of organising an unauthorised public event.

She could have faced either a fine, community service or up to 20 days in jail.

At a hearing today she was fined 30,000 rubles (NZD$490).

However, that fine appears to be for an anti-war video she produced, not the live TV protest. There is the possibility she could further charges that could lead to harsher penalties.

Outside Ostankino district court, in Moscow's northern suburbs, Ovsyannikova said she had been held for 14 hours with no access to lawyers and could not contact her family.

"It was my anti-war decision. I made this decision by myself because I don't like Russia starting this invasion. It was really terrible," she told the BBC.

Marina Ovsyannikova, the woman who ran onto a live state TV news broadcast, even recorded a message beforehand. In it, she says her father is Ukrainian. She calls for anti-war protests, says she’s ashamed about working for Kremlin propaganda, and she denounces the war absolutely. pic.twitter.com/nOpUY9bH74 — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 14, 2022

Earlier, one of Ovsyannikova's lawyers Anastasia Kostanova "told BBC Russian she had been trying to reach Ovsyannikova by phone but her calls had gone unanswered," the publication said.

Kostanova said she "spent the whole night looking" for the missing journalist.

"This means that they are hiding her from her lawyers and trying to deprive her of legal assistance and, apparently, they are trying to prepare the most stringent prosecution," Kostanova said.

Almost 15,000 people have been detained across Russia during anti-war protests since Feb. 24, according to OVD-Info.

'She told me she was going to do it'

Marina Ovsyannikova entering an on-air TV studio during Russia's most-watched evening news broadcast, holding up a poster which reads as "No War".

It comes as a friend of Ovsyannikova said she told her two days ago that she was going to pull the stunt.

"The anger has been building up with her ever since the war started," the anonymous source told The Guardian's Pjotr Sauer.

"Two days ago, she told me how she was going to do it.

"Like someone who has been working for the state, she was extremely scared of the system and losing the life she built up. Until last night."

Before storming onto the set, Ovsyannikova recorded a video message in which she said, "What is going on in Ukraine is a crime."

She said she was "ashamed" that she worked for Russian media and that "I allowed myself to tell lies from the television screen.

"I am very ashamed. I am ashamed that I've allowed the lies to be said on the TV screens. I am ashamed that I let the Russian people be zombified."