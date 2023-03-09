Three Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Russia has unleashed a massive missile barrage on cities across Ukraine this afternoon, targeting energy infrastructure facilities, officials and media have said.

Air raid sirens wailed all over Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv, in the first such missile attack in three weeks. Ukrainian media said air defence systems were activated in multiple regions of the country.

The governor of the northeastern Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, reported more than 15 strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

A Ukrainian tank fires towards Russian positions at the frontline near Bakhmut, Ukraine. Photo / AP

“Objects of critical infrastructure is again in the cross-hairs of the occupants,” he said in a Telegram post.

The governor of the southern Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, also reported strikes on Odesa, saying energy facilities and residential buildings were hit.

Explosions were also reported in the northern city of Chernihiv and the western Lviv region. Additional explosions were reported in cities in Dnieper, Lutsk and Rivne.

Ukrainian servicemen walk on a street as they return from trenches in Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut. Photo / AP

Russia has been hitting Ukraine with these massive missile attacks since last October. Initially, the barrages targeting the country’s energy infrastructure took place weekly, plunging entire cities into darkness, but they became more spread out in time, with commentators speculating that Moscow may be saving up ammunition.

The last massive barrage took place on February 16.



