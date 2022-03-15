Harrowing tale of mother and son's escape from violence in Ukraine. Video / World Vision

A series of Russian strikes hit a residential neighbourhood of Ukraine's capital on Tuesday (local time), igniting a huge fire and frantic rescue effort in a 15-story Kyiv apartment building. At least one person was killed and others remain trapped inside.

The Ukrainian military said in a statement that the strikes were artillery strikes. They hit the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv, adjacent to the suburb of Irpin that has seen some of the worst battles of the war.

Flames shot out of the apartment building as firefighters rescued people from ladders. Smoke choked the air.

A firefighter at the scene confirmed one person died and that several have been rescued alive but others are still inside as rescuers try to reach them.

Firefighters work in an apartment building damaged by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Russian forces also stepped up strikes overnight on the northwest suburbs of Irpin, Hostomel and Bucha, the head of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.

Russian forces also renewed efforts Tuesday to capture the important port city of Mariupol in the south, and unleashed new artillery strikes on downtown Kharkiv in the east, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Facebook.

Talks continue

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations will continue Tuesday.

Speaking in a video address, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation did good work during Monday's talks. He didn't provide further details.

He said he spoke Monday to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of efforts to "quickly end the war" and achieve "honest peace". Bennett, who has sought to mediate a peaceful settlement, also spoke Monday to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Internally displaced residents have lunch at school in Lviv, western Ukraine. Photo / AP

Zelenskyy hailed a Russian state TV employee who interrupted the main evening news program on Russian Channel 1 by running into a studio with a poster against the war in Ukraine. The employee was later arrested by police.

The Ukrainian president again addressed the Russian soldiers, urging them to stop fighting and saying: "I'm offering you a chance to survive."

In a bid to shore up the economy badly battered by the war, Zelenskyy announced a plan to sharply reduce taxes for business.

'Not going as fast as we would like'

There have been murmurings from inside Russia for some time that the country's invasion of Ukraine has not been going to plan.

Now the head of Russia's National Guard has apparently admitted as much.

Reuters has reported that Viktor Zolotov, a close Putin ally and the President's former bodyguard, made the observations at a Sunday church service.

"I would like to say that yes, not everything is going as fast as we would like," Zolotov said in comments that were then posted to the National Guard's website, Reuters reported.

"But we are going towards our goal step by step and victory will be for us."

Previously the Kremlin has downplayed suggestions that the so-called "special military operation" has gone awry.

Director of the Russian Guard, Viktor Zolotov. Photo / Getty Images

US warns China amid fears of chemical attack

A US official said Russia asked China for military equipment to use in its invasion of Ukraine, a request that heightened tensions about the ongoing war ahead of a meeting in Rome between top aides for the US and Chinese governments.

In advance of the talks, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan bluntly warned China to avoid helping Russia evade punishment from global sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy.

The prospect of China offering Russia financial help is one of several concerns for President Joe Biden.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said in recent days Russia had requested support from China, including military equipment, to press forward in its ongoing war with Ukraine. The official did not provide details on the scope of the request. The request was first reported by the Financial Times and The Washington Post.

The Biden administration is also accusing China of spreading Russian disinformation that could be a pretext for Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces to attack Ukraine with chemical or biological weapons.

A Ukrainian firefighter walks inside a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 13. Photo / AP

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a delicate spot with two of its biggest trading partners: the US and European Union. China needs access to those markets, yet it also has made gestures that are supportive of Moscow, joining with Russia in declaring a friendship with "no limits". In his talks with senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi, Sullivan will be looking for limits in what Beijing will do for Moscow.

"I'm not going to sit here publicly and brandish threats," he told CNN. "But what I will tell you is we are communicating directly and privately to Beijing that there absolutely will be consequences" if China helps Russia "backfill" its losses from the sanctions.

The White House said the talks will focus on the direct impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on regional and global security.

Biden administration officials say Beijing is spreading false Russian claims that Ukraine was running chemical and biological weapons labs with US support. They say China is effectively providing cover if Russia moves ahead with a biological or chemical weapons attack.

When Russia starts accusing other countries of preparing to launch biological or chemical attacks, Sullivan told NBC's Meet the Press, "it's a good tell that they may be on the cusp of doing it themselves".

Women take care of children as they sit with their possessions at the train station in Warsaw, Poland, on March 13. Photo / AP

The US accusations about Russian disinformation and Chinese complicity came after Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova alleged with no evidence that the US was financing Ukrainian chemical and biological weapons labs.

The Russian claim was echoed by Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who claimed there were 26 bio-labs and related facilities in "which the US Department of Defence has absolute control". The United Nations has received no information backing up such accusations.

Sullivan told Face the Nation on CBS that the Russian rhetoric on chemical and biological warfare is "an indicator that, in fact, the Russians are getting ready to do it and try and pin the blame elsewhere and nobody should fall for that".

The international community has for years assessed that Russia has used chemical weapons in carrying out assassination attempts against Putin detractors such as Alexei Navalny and former spy Sergei Skripal. Russia also supports the Assad government in Syria, which has used chemical weapons against its people in a decade-long civil war.

Testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Friday, CIA Director William Burns also noted grave concern that Russia might be laying the groundwork for a chemical or biological attack of its own, which it would then blame on the US or Ukraine in a false flag operation.

"This is something, as all of you know very well, that is very much a part of Russia's playbook," he said. "They've used these weapons against their own citizens, they've at least encouraged the use in Syria and elsewhere, so it's something we take very seriously."

China's Xi Jinping hosted Putin for the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, just weeks before Russia launched the February 24 invasion.

During Putin's visit to China last month, the two leaders issued a 5000-word statement declaring limitless friendship.

The Chinese abstained on UN votes censuring Russia and has criticised economic sanctions against Moscow. It has expressed its support for peace talks and offered its services as a mediator. But questions remain over how far Beijing will go to alienate the alliance and put its own economy at risk.

- Additional reporting from NZ Herald other agencies