Burning cars in a parking lot following an air attack at an undisclosed location in the Kyiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo / Handout, Ukrainian Emergency Service, AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he would meet US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly next week as Russia intensified deadly strikes across his country.
Russia carried out one of its largest aerial attacks, firing 40 missiles and some 580 drones at Ukraine ina nighttime barrage that killed at least three people and wounded dozens, Zelenskyy said.
A Ukrainian strike killed four people in Russia’s southwestern Samara region, the local governor said, in one of the deadliest Ukrainian strikes since Russia launched its invasion in 2022.
Zelenskyy said he would discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia during the talks with Trump in New York.
Ukraine has insisted on Western-backed security guarantees to prevent future Russian attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin has however warned that any Western troops in Ukraine would be unacceptable and legitimate targets.
Ukrainian General Staff said, “strategic objects of the Russian aggressor were struck”, adding its forces “inflicted damage” on the Saratov Oil Refinery and struck the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in the Samara region.
A source in Ukraine’s SBU security agency said Ukrainian drone strikes “have stopped the operation of a number of oil pumping stations in Russia”.
“It is this infrastructure that brings oil-dollar super profits to the Russian budget, which fuel the war against Ukraine. Work to block these cash flows will continue,” the source said.
The Russian defence ministry said its air defence alert systems “intercepted and destroyed” 149 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 27 over the Saratov region and 15 over the Samara region.
Three rounds of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul this year only produced prisoner exchanges. Russia has maintained hardline demands, including that Ukraine fully cedes the eastern Donbas region – parts of which it still controls.
Kyiv has rejected territorial concessions and wants European troops to be deployed to Ukraine as a peacekeeping force, something Moscow considers unacceptable.