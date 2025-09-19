Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Estonia and allies denounce ‘reckless’ Russian air incursion

AFP
4 mins to read

Three Russian MiG-31 fighters have violated Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland. Photo / Getty Images

Three Russian MiG-31 fighters have violated Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland. Photo / Getty Images

Three Russian MiG-31 fighters have violated Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland, Estonia said, triggering complaints of a dangerous new provocation from the EU and Nato.

Italian F-35 fighters attached to Nato’s air defence support mission in the Baltic states were scrambled to intercept the Russian jets and warn

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save