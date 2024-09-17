Russian forces have captured the Ukrainian town of Ukrainsk in the eastern Donetsk region as they advanced westwards in a bid to take the whole of the Donbas, Russian state-run RIA news agency and pro-Russian war bloggers report.
Russian troops raised their flag on a mine ventilation shaft on the outskirts of the town, which had a population of more than 10,000 people before the war, RIA said, citing an unidentified source in the Russian military.
“Ukrainsk is ours,” said Yuri Podolyaka, an Ukrainian-born pro-Russian military blogger, adding that Russian forces had taken the city “almost intact” allowing them to use it as a base for further offensive operations.
There was no immediate comment from the Russian or Ukrainian defence ministries.
Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield claims from either side due to reporting restrictions in the war zone.