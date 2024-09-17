Russian forces had encircled Ukrainsk earlier this month as they advanced westwards towards Pokrovsk, part of what Russian President Vladimir Putin says is a primary goal to take all of the Donbas region.

Podolyaka said that Hirnyk, a town to the south with a pre-war population of about 10,000, and Selydove, a town to the north with a pre-war population of more than 20,000, were the next targets.

Since Russia sent its army into Ukraine in February 2022, the war has largely been a story of grinding artillery and drone strikes along a heavily fortified 1000km front involving hundreds of thousands of soldiers.

Russia in August advanced at its fastest monthly pace in two years, according to open source maps, although Ukraine also took a chunk of Russia’s Kursk region in a surprise August 6 incursion.

Russian forces, which have taken about a fifth of Ukraine, control 98.5 per cent of the Luhansk region and 60% of the Donetsk region, according to the same sources.

Together, the two regions make up the Donbas, which is the cradle of the war.

After a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine’s 2014 Maidan Revolution, Russia annexed Crimea and pro-Russian protests broke out in parts of the Donbas, where Russia began supporting separatist forces.

Russia said on Tuesday it had repelled five new attempts by Ukrainian forces to smash through its border into the Kursk region, bringing the total number of reported attacks on the border to 26 in just the past six days.

The number of Ukrainians and Russians killed or wounded in the war has reached roughly one million, the Wall Street Journal reported.