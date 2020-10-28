Website of the Year

Roots of war: When Armenia talked tough, Azerbaijan took action

Clearing the remains of a home in Ganja, Azerbaijan, this month after a strike from a Scud missile fired by Armenian forces. Photo / Ivor Prickett, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Carlotta Gall

While Azerbaijan is clearly the main driver of the Nagorno-Karabakh war, analysts say, Armenia's populist prime minister pushed the situation to the brink.

For years, the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia had agreed to postpone

