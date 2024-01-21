Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (left) and his wife Casey carrying daughter Mamie, during a campaign event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In the foreground are the couple's other two children, Madison (left) and Mason. Photo / AP

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, ending a White House bid that failed to meet expectations he would emerge as a serious challenger to former president Donald Trump.

DeSantis announced his decision in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



- Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

The ambitious big-state governor entered the 2024 presidential contest with major advantages in his quest to take on Trump, and early primary polls suggested DeSantis was in a strong position to do just that. He and his allies amassed a political fortune well over $100 million, and he boasted a significant legislative record on issues important to many conservatives, such as abortion and the teaching of race and gender issues in schools.

Such advantages did not survive the reality of presidential politics in 2024. From a high-profile announcement that was plagued by technical glitches to constant upheavals to his staff and campaign strategy, DeSantis struggled to find his footing in the primary. He lost the Iowa caucuses — which he had vowed to win — by 30 percentage points to Trump.

And now, DeSantis’ political future is in question after suspending his presidential bid after only one voting contest. The 45-year-old is term limited as Florida governor.