Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

What Donald Trump’s Iowa primary win tells us about US politics

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Donald Trump scored a convincing win in the Iowa Republican primary in his bid to become the party's nominee for president in the 2024 US presidential election. Photo / AP

Donald Trump scored a convincing win in the Iowa Republican primary in his bid to become the party's nominee for president in the 2024 US presidential election. Photo / AP

OPINION

Donald Trump’s convincing Iowa win in the Republican party primary election this week raised many questions for observers of American politics around the world. How can the former president remain so popular

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand