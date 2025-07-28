Advertisement
‘Revenge is not a policy’: Israelis voice dissent against the war in Gaza

By Isabel Kershner
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Protesters gathered in May at the Shaar Hanegev junction near the Gaza border, holding photos both of Israeli hostages and of children killed in strikes in the enclave. Photo / Amit Elkayam, The New York Times

After a long silence, prominent Israelis and activists are increasingly raising alarms about potential war crimes being carried out by the government.

Abhorrence of Israel’s devastating war in the Gaza Strip has resonated for months in capitals and in university campuses abroad. Now, a growing number of Israelis are speaking

