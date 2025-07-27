Advertisement
Netanyahu’s forever war risks mutiny in the ranks and the highest level of the army

By Henry Bodkin and Adrian Blomfield
Daily Telegraph UK·
8 mins to read

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the central city of Rehovot on June 20, during the conflict with Iran. Photo / AFP

Ron Feiner looks philosophical as he points to where the bullet struck the side of his helmet, knocking him off his feet.

Just a few millimetres difference and he would have been killed, like six of his comrades were when they walked into a house in southern Lebanon last October,

