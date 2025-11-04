Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Rail crew member Samir Zitouni named as hero of Huntingdon train attack

Will Bolton, Samuel Montgomery, Natasha Leake and Albert Tait
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

Mass Stabbing on a UK train: Police say it's not a terrorist event. Video / Herald Now

A “heroic” crew member who was seriously injured in a mass stabbing on a train has been named.

Samir Zitouni, 48, “did not hesitate to protect those around him” during Saturday’s attack, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said.

Zitouni, known to colleagues as Sam, is still critically ill in hospital

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save