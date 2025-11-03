He appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

Police are also probing whether Williams was involved in three other knife incidents in his home town of Peterborough on Friday and Saturday, including one in which a 14-year-old was stabbed.

Ten people were wounded in Saturday’s train knife rampage.

The train company employee who was injured remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Scunthorpe United football club, meanwhile, named its defender Jonathan Gjoshe as one of the victims, adding that he was receiving inpatient treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The train had been travelling from northern England to London’s King’s Cross Station at about 7.40pm (local time) on Saturday.

Passengers told of seeing victims with stab wounds fleeing through the train, warning others to escape.

‘Heroic’

Chief investigation officer Stuart Cundy also paid tribute to the injured train company employee.

“Having viewed the CCTV from the train, the actions of the member of rail staff were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people’s lives,” he said.

Four other people remained in hospital, though their condition was not life-threatening.

Alexander said there would be an increase in visible police patrols on trains in the coming days to reassure the public.

The incident had been “absolutely horrific” but the UK rail network was generally among the “safest forms of public transport anywhere in the world”, she told Sky News.

The arrested man was not known to counter-terrorism police or the security services, she added.

Williams faces 10 counts of attempted murder, one of actual bodily harm and one of possessing a knife in connection with the train stabbings, said Tracy Easton of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Following an earlier incident at a train station in east London in the early hours of Saturday, he also faces another charge of attempted murder and possessing a knife.

“We know the devastating impact the events on Saturday’s train has had and how the incident shocked the entire country,” Easton said, adding: “Our thoughts remain with all those affected.”

- Agence France-Presse