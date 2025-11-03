Advertisement
‘Heroic’ worker praised as man charged over UK train stabbings

Chris Radburn and Helen Rowe
AFP·
3 mins to read

The attack occurred on the busy service between Doncaster, in northern England, and King's Cross Station in the capital. The incident forced the train to stop at Huntingdon Station, in Cambridgeshire. Photo / Chris Radburn, AFP

A man has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder following a mass stabbing on a London-bound train.

And a critically wounded train worker was hailed as a hero for stepping in to protect passengers.

“He went in to do his job and he left work a hero.

