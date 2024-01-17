Sunday's three-and-a-half tonne methamphetamine bust in Nadi. Photo / Fiji Police

By RNZ

Two local men are reportedly being questioned after a 3.5 tonne methamphetamine bust in Fiji, as police probe the origins and destination of the drugs.

The drugs were found in a small, unfinished home in a quiet community near the nation’s main international airport. It has been called one of the country’s biggest-ever drug busts.

Police are also looking into claims the drugs were bound for Australia, with Fiji’s Home Affairs Minister saying “a whole lot of people” were involved.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) declined to comment if they had any involvement in the raid, or if they were in contact with their Fijian counterparts.

“This is a Fiji Police Force operation,” AFP said in reply to questions from RNZ Pacific.

Acting Fiji police commissioner Juki Fong Chew. Photo / Fiji Police

Acting Fiji police commissioner Juki Fong Chew did not provide further details.

He told RNZ Pacific police were “in the initial stage of investigations”, saying questions about the origin and destination would be answered “as we proceed along”.

However, assistant commissioner for crime Mesake Waqa told local radio broadcaster fijivillage.com police were looking at “information received that the large drug consignment was destined for Australia”.

He added police were “not ruling out the allegation that some police and customs officers may be involved in the drug operation”.

Waqa on Tuesday said an investigation was also looking into whether prominent figures and some people linked to pharmaceutical companies were connected to the shipment.

The drugs, in nearly 800 medium-size containers and wrapped in brown tape, were found at “an incomplete corrugated iron home in a quiet neighbourhood in Voivoi, Legalega in Nadi”, The Fiji Times reported.

A community elder and retired school teacher, Abhiram, told the newspaper: “This is a peaceful, crime-free neighbourhood, nothing of this sort happens here.”

Fijian Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua. Photo / Fiji Government

‘Network’ of people involved

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua has said strengthening Fiji’s border security was now a top priority.

“How do you stay ahead so that you don’t get surprised?” Tikoduadua said.

“It’s normal that things pass through, but why does three tonnes pass through? That is big. How did it ever get to Nadi?” he said to local journalists.

“There’s a whole lot of people that are handling that, and that’s the extent of this network.”

