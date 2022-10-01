The father can be seen leaping for joy at the reveal. Video / Supplied

A gender reveal party has landed a couple from Brazil in hot water after they allegedly contaminated a city's water supply.

Brazilian environmental agency SEMA, located in the state of Mato Gross, are investigating the expectant parents after blue dye was poured into the Queima Pé River.

The innocent act could see the couple face charges associated with environmental crime after polluting the primary water source for locals living in Tangará da Serra.

To make matters worse, the waterfall, which has long been an ecological tourist attraction, has recently endured an extensive period of drought.

The secretary for the environment of the state of Mato Grosso released a statement saying it will investigate the couple to see if any crime was in fact committed, the New York Post reports.

"The inspection will investigate the environmental damage caused by the material thrown into the water," read the statement.

The stunt was accompanied with a stork made out of balloons and was filmed before being posted on social media.

We don't deserve this planet



Reports suggest however that the original post, which was shared on multiple occasions, has since been deleted due to backlash from enraged social media users.

"What happened to the freaking cute cakes," one person commented on a repost of the video on Instagram.

"Ah yea the water is contaminated, they probably put another sensitive habitat at risk and the people nearby have no more potable water, but hey!! At least they all know this couple's baby is a boy," another ridiculed.

"Please parents should keep their gender reveal parties in their backyard. It's not necessary to cause accidents or wildfires or pollution to reveal what your tiny human has between their legs," commented a third.

The recoil against gender reveal parties comes after a significant number of extreme events have ended in some form of disaster or run in with the law.

A recent example includes Victoria Police investigating a Rowville man for performing a number of burnouts in what authorities call a "hoon" gender reveal, where a trail of pink or blue smoke is created.

The first incident allegedly took place in July 2020 and the latest in July of this year – one allegedly for the man's own soon-to-be-born child.

Meanwhile, in 2019 a number of gender reveal celebrations took a turn for the worst both domestically and internationally.

In Texas, a single-engine plane crashed while trying to dump pink water, while a man in Iowa died after a homemade device designed to shoot coloured powder into the air exploded.

Back in the Gold Coast, a then soon-to-be dad was hauled from a ball of flames during a failed attempt to pull off a blue smoke burnout.

And in 2018, a gender reveal in Arizona went wrong after a rifle that shot at colourful powder packets caused a major fire.

The stunt led to the burning of more than 18,000 hectares and took a week to extinguish.

Thus, with so many gender reveal celebrations ending in misfortune some are left to wonder if they're really worth it?

For those weighing up the pros against the costs of having an extravagant gender reveal, Matt Bernstein, a social change vocalist, seems to have the simple answer to the above question.

"Society has progressed past the need for gender reveals," he said in an Instagram post sharing his thoughts on the Queima Pé River incident.

"If you feel compelled to tell everyone about the genitalia of your infant, just send out an email."