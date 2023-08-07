A father and his five young boys aged 11, 10, twins aged 4 and a toddler aged 3, have died in a house fire on Russell Island off the coast of Brisbane. Video / ABC News

Police in Australia say that a house fire that claimed the lives of a “superdad” and his five children has not been declared suspicious “at this stage” but have revealed that investigators plan to probe previous police visits to the home.

Wayne Godinet reportedly sacrificed himself in a doomed attempt to rescue his family from the fire on Queensland’s Russell Island on Sunday morning.

Godinet, 34, died alongside his 4-year-old biological twin boys, his 3-year-old son and his stepsons Zack, 11, and Harry, 10.

The boys’ mother Samantha Stephenson and a female relative have now been released from hospital and are speaking with police, 7 News reported.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham told media that “police have been to the residence in the past.

“The nature and frequency of our attendance there is subject to internal review and will form part of our investigation,” he said during a press conference yesterday.

Massingham acknowledged that some elements of the incident required “closer scrutiny” but said that police were yet to decide if the fire was considered suspicious.

“It’s important I tell you we are keeping an open mind with respect to this matter,” he said.

Wayne Godinet and his five boys.

Godinet reportedly slept downstairs in the large home, with Stephenson sleeping upstairs with the children.

Local woman Angela Dowson told the Courier Mail that Godinet warned Stephenson, who had escaped the house, to stay back as he ran into the fire to try and save their children.

“I know he was a hero and he would have done everything in his power to get those kids out, so obviously it was impossible. I would call him superdad,” Dowson said.

Moments after Godinet ran back in, the upper storey collapsed.

Dowson described Godinet as a doting dad who just wanted to spend time with his kids, coming home exhausted from work and launching into play with boys.

Family friend Peter MacLoughlin, one of the first on the scene of the horror blaze, has come forward to describe Stephenson’s anguish after she escaped the home.

“Sam came running out of the house. She was just screaming ‘my children, my children,’ I can never forget that,” MacLoughlin told the Courier Mail.

Wayne Godinet with one his sons.

Neighbours who battled in vain to extinguish the blaze reported hearing explosions and cries of “Help, help, help me”.

“The flames were like a giant spire and it was just black everywhere. I could see the fireys pulling giant gas bottles out of the way – it just went up so quick,” a neighbour told the Courier Mail.

“There were so many explosions.”

The huge fire also affected neighbouring homes. Photo / 10 News

The intense fire burned so hot that firefighters were not able to search the ruins until late on Sunday afternoon, tragically confirming that Godinet and the five boys had died.

“Once the fire was extinguished this afternoon by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services an initial examination of the scene located the bodies of six people, believed to be a man and five children,” police said.

Queensland Police Service Superintendent Mat Kelly said Stephenson was “extremely distressed” and police were investigating the cause of the fire.

“These are young boys that could have become men in the future, and a man has lost his life as well,” Kelly told media.

Wayne Godinet and Samantha Stephenson with their twins.

Samantha Stephenson is taken to hospital. Police said the grieving mum is "extremely distressed". Photo / Seven News

Family friend Lily Salter has set up a GoFundMe page for Stephenson, saying she has “lost everything.

“We have started this GoFundMe to assist Samantha in the cost of putting her beautiful family to rest. Whatever you can donate will be appreciated,” Salter wrote.

“She has lost everything. We also appreciate you giving Samantha some time and space to grieve at this time as you can imagine.”

One of the dead boys’ teachers spoke to media at the scene and pledged support for Stephenson, saying the community would come together to help.

“Everyone is just lost, just can’t believe what has happened,” she said.

“Doesn’t matter what she wants, we’ll be there. She will not go without, we will rally around her.”

Whānau have also shared moving tributes online, with one woman mourning the loss of “Waynie boy and my nephews.

“We have suffered a great loss. I find comfort in knowing you rest peacefully in the arms of the Lord,” she wrote.

“To my whānau in Queensland, I feel your pain and aroha. I’ll be there soon.”

Another relative thanked first responders and others in the community who had come out to help.

“My family are in shock and devastated, and we kindly ask that you respect our privacy until we regroup as a family.

“We will update as we sort through this tragedy. We appreciate the kindness shown by all.”



