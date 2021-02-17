Queensland beachgoers find 10kg of powder, believed to be cocaine

Ten kilograms of white powder, believed to be cocaine, has washed up on a north Queensland beach.

Beachgoers at Ramsay Bay, Hinchinbrook Island, contacted police on Sunday after discovering 10 one kilogram packages on the shore at the high tide mark.

Police are awaiting results of forensic examination of the powder, but suspect it is cocaine.

Investigators are searching the area, and are urging the public to come forward with any information, citing fears the contents of the packages "could become a health risk" if mishandled.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Graham Camp said anyone who finds further packages should not open them, but contact police.

The packages found washed up. Photo / Supplied

"Anyone who was at sea or on the coastline near these locations and saw anything suspicious in the water or other suspicious activity is urged to contact police."

It is possible further packages may wash up along the coast due to tidal flows and ocean currents.

"The substance could be hazardous."

The discovery is similar to a 2019 case which saw packages of cocaine wash up on Auckland's West Coast.

Twenty packages of cocaine caught up in netting had been found on Bethells Beach by a resident out walking.

Each package was about the size of a VHS tape and wrapped tightly in plastic.

Police believe the $3 million haul of cocaine was likely destined for Australia.

Waitemata Police Detective Inspector Colin Parmenter told the Herald that the packages were likely to have been among hundreds of kilograms of the drug destined for Australia in 2018.

"In August 2018, a rigid inflatable boat was seen by Australian Border Force and Defence patrols off the northern New South Wales coast heading towards the mainland, and authorities were sent to intercept it," Parmenter said.

"The two occupants of the inflatable were seen offloading the cocaine into the sea, and they were arrested."

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald