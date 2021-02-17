Rehabbed Northland meth dealer Grant McCready impresses judge

A Northlander who supplied methamphetamine has escaped jail after a successful rehabilitation. Photo / File

Impressed by a drug dealer's rehabilitation and offer of employment, a judge imposed a non-custodial sentence on a Northlander who vowed to be a productive member of society.

Grant Raymond McCready earlier pleaded guilty to 10 charges of offering to supply methamphetamine, one of possession of meth for supply, and another of supplying meth.

He was sentenced to 10 months' home detention when he appeared in the Whangārei District Court this week.

The 53-year-old admitted either offering to supply or supplying 14.5 grams of meth valued at $4150 between June 2019 and May 2020 in Whangārei.

"I don't take pleasure in sending people to jail but methamphetamine is such a scourge. You get involved in methamphetamine, you go to jail, particularly if you have previous convictions," Judge Duncan Harvey said.

"I can tell you now that had you not done something to address your offending, you'd have gone to jail. I am impressed at your rehabilitation effort. You've indeed done well."

McCready was jailed for 2-1/2 years in 2004 on a charge of manufacturing meth.

Defence lawyer Dave Sayes said McCready has been offered a three-month trial as a painter and that it was a signal to young people they too could rid themselves of meth.

Three weeks ago, he said McCready had a drug test and that he's assured him it would be clear.

The Police summary of facts states a search warrant was executed at a Tikipunga house in May 2020 and two people were arrested and charged with meth-related offending.

McCready, who was present during the search, provided police with his cellphone number and the code to unlock it.

Various messages sent and received through his Facebook page showed the drug dealing.