British newspapers devoted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96. Photo / Jon Super, AP

EDITORIAL

The crowds outside Buckingham Palace were clearly delighted and moved by the presence of King Charles yesterday.

King Charles III and his wife the Queen consort met their new subjects for the first time after flying back from Balmoral. The King spent more than 10 minutes in an impromptu appearance walking along a line of people who welcomed him back to London.

Suffice to say, however, that the throng had not gathered solely for Charles and Camilla.

The King and The Queen Consort have arrived at Buckingham Palace.



Upon arrival, Their Majesties received a warm reception from members of the public who were paying their respects. pic.twitter.com/1kw62rljUI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022

Many were more likely amassed to grieve and support each other through a devastating loss. Queen Elizabeth II reigned throughout most of our lives as a steady and unwavering constant.

In recent years, the explosion of digital media has brought instant celebrity to untold numbers. Almost anyone these days can be admired or deplored by millions within minutes of uploading a clip to TikTok or Facebook.

This level of attention was not sought by Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor. It was thrust on her at the age of 25 when the world literally stopped and turned its full gaze on her, the young and beautiful Queen.

A 2.2kg crown was placed on her head, and she bore the weight as well as the attention - with all the criticisms and, yes, privileges - for seven decades. Her unstinting service to duty projected and protected the royal family as an uncommon pillar of permanence in a world of drifting values.

In her passing, many may sense a foundation dislodged and their world suddenly less anchored. Such was her secure hand on an establishment ambiguously known as The Firm.

The reactions from people around the world, celebrity and not, reflect the respect and regard held for her. Even in an age of instant fame and change, she embodied qualities that most of us admire and perhaps should strive for more often.