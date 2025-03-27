Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Putin warns US plans for Greenland could spark Arctic conflicts

AFP
2 mins to read

An upgraded Eden Park is endorsed to be Auckland's main stadium and Auckland Hospital disestablishes hospital supporter roles. Video / NZ Herald, Getty
  • Russia views US plans to annex Greenland as serious, fearing the Arctic could be a conflict springboard.
  • Vladimir Putin highlighted historical roots of the US interest and Nato’s focus on the far north.
  • Denmark rejected US President Donald Trump’s calls, affirming Greenland’s preference to remain autonomous.

Russia considers US plans to annex Greenland “serious” and worries the West could use the Arctic as a springboard for future conflicts, Russian President Vladimir Putin says.

US President Donald Trump has pushed to take control of the autonomous Danish island since taking office in January, saying Washington needs to have it for “international security”.

“It is a deep mistake to think that this is some extravagant talk from the new American administration. It is nothing of the sort,” Putin told an Arctic forum in the northern city of Murmansk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is concerned that “Nato countries, in general, are increasingly designating the far north as a springboard for possible conflicts”. Photo / Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is concerned that “Nato countries, in general, are increasingly designating the far north as a springboard for possible conflicts”. Photo / Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We are talking about serious plans on the American side with regard to Greenland. These plans have long-standing historical roots,” he added.

He said that while Russia was not directly involved in the question of Greenland’s ownership, Moscow was concerned that “Nato countries, in general, are increasingly designating the far north as a springboard for possible conflicts”.

Greenland, which is seeking independence from Denmark, is already home to a US military base which US Vice-President JD Vance is set to visit this week.

The island is strategically located between North America and Europe at a time of rising US, Chinese and Russian interest in the Arctic, where sea lanes have opened up because of climate change.

Denmark has rebuffed Trump’s calls to take over the island and says the people of Greenland have shown they do not want to be part of the United States.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

- Agence France-Presse

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World