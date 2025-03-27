- Russia views US plans to annex Greenland as serious, fearing the Arctic could be a conflict springboard.
- Vladimir Putin highlighted historical roots of the US interest and Nato’s focus on the far north.
- Denmark rejected US President Donald Trump’s calls, affirming Greenland’s preference to remain autonomous.
Russia considers US plans to annex Greenland “serious” and worries the West could use the Arctic as a springboard for future conflicts, Russian President Vladimir Putin says.
US President Donald Trump has pushed to take control of the autonomous Danish island since taking office in January, saying Washington needs to have it for “international security”.
“It is a deep mistake to think that this is some extravagant talk from the new American administration. It is nothing of the sort,” Putin told an Arctic forum in the northern city of Murmansk.