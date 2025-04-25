The funeral is set to begin at 10am local time (8pm NZT), following plans laid out by the Funeral Rites of the Roman Pontiff – a 20-page document dubbed The Shepherd of the Lord’s Whole Flock.

Pope Francis's funeral is set to be attended by at least 130 heads of state and delegations from around the world.

The service – expected to be conducted entirely in Latin – will last about two and a half hours and will be led by the dean of the College of Cardinals, 91-year-old Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

A sermon will pay tribute to Pope Francis’ life.

The Swiss Guards, who provide personal security for the Pope, also have a role in the funeral service; kneeling for the consecration of the host and the blessing of the bread and wine.

The guards were reportedly put under a strict curfew in February when Pope Francis became severely ill with pneumonia. It was reported they were undergoing protocol drills in preparation for the Pope’s death.

PM Chris Luxon, Prince William, US President Donald Trump among mourners

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, London, hours after the death of Pope Francis. Photo / Supplied

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will represent New Zealand at the Pope’s funeral today, joining a host of world leaders and dignitaries paying their respects in person.

Luxon travelled from Turkey yesterday, where he gave a speech at the Gallipoli Peninsula as part of the annual Anzac Day commemorations.

United States President Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump, will also attend the papal funeral, as will Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, British PM Sir Keir Starmer, Argentina’s President Javier Milei and France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, are all on the confirmed guest list.

Other world leaders and dignitaries confirmed to attend the funeral today include Ireland’s President Michael Higgins, India’s President Droupadi Murmu, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos, President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera, Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini, Israel’s ambassador to the Holy See Yaron Sideman and Croatian President Zoran Milanovic.

The Prince of Wales, Prince William, will be there in place of his father, King Charles.

Traditionally, British sovereigns do not attend funerals. When Pope John Paul II died in April 2005, the then-Prince Charles attended the funeral to represent his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Other royal families represented include Queen Mary of Denmark, Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and Monaco’s Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene.

Final resting place breaks with tradition

Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, where Pope Francis will be laid to rest. Photo / Audrey Young

A funeral bell will toll after the funeral service, as the body of the Pope is taken through what is known as the door of death, to the left of the altar at St Peter’s.

In keeping with the pontiff’s wishes, Pope Francis will be laid to rest at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore – outside of the Vatican, where many Popes before him are buried.

He will be the first Pope to be buried at Saint Mary Major since the 17th century, when Pope Clement IX was laid to rest there.

Follow live updates from the ,’s funeral on the NZ Herald website.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.